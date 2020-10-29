Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission is unhappy with the Trump Administsration's delisting of wolves on Thursday, Oct. 29, which removed their Endangered Species Act protections.
The commission issued the following statement on Thursday:
The Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) and its member tribes have been staunch advocates for ma’iingan (wolf) protection for decades. The recent decision to delist ma’iingan comes as a disappointment to many GLIFWC member tribes because it will result in a harvest season for wolves in the surrounding region.
GLIFWC Executive Administrator MichaelJ.Isham Jr. condemned the recent decision.
“GLIFWC member tribes have made it clear to Federal and State agencies that they are opposed to delisting ma’iingan and have advocated for high levels of protection of our relative. Furthermore, we remind the Department of the Interior that the trust responsibility to the tribes in the realm of ma'iingan stewardship does not cease with delisting, but rather increases the need for their active involvement in protecting tribal interests."
Ojibwe creation stories resonate with the significance of ma’iingan and the original relationship maintained with Anishinaabeg. Ancient prophecy and traditional knowledge systems reiterate the teaching that ma’iingan and Anishinaabe will have intertwined fates.To learn more about the original story and relationship with ma’iingan visit: https://pbswisconsin.org/watch/wpt-documentaries/maiingan-brother-wolf-9apsy7/.
Tribes have worked diligently over the last few decades to promote recovery of the wolf populations that used to be prominent throughout the ceded territories. In the late 1800s to the mid 1900s wolves were hunted to extirpation in the State of Wisconsin. In 1957 wolves were listed as a protected species and it has taken nearly 60 years for the population to rebound.
The recovery of ma’iinganin ceded territories is a tremendous example of ecological and cultural restoration that must be preserved for the benefit of future generations.
The Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission is an intertribal organization comprised of 11 member Ojibwe bands, located throughout Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. GLIFWC works with member bands to both manage and preserve off-reservation treaty reserved rights and resources. Please visit www.glifwc.org for more information about GLIFWC.
