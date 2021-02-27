Arch of the Apostles

Arch of the Apostle. Location: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Lake Superior WI. 2019 Great Waters Photo Contest, Natural Features and Wildlife.Category. Background of the image: "As I wrote in February 2018 when I made the image - As The Lake began to freeze this winter, the conditions were perfect to create one of the most amazing natural phenomena I’ve ever witnessed in the Apostles. Big northeast seas, pounding at the exact angle necessary, blew ice into this small cove on Stockton Island and piled it 15-20’ high. And there it froze into a petrified wall. Before The Lake could freeze over, the same wind blew waves into this cove again, hollowing out the massive ice wall into an incredible arch, some 12’ high." The DNR reserves the right to use an electronic or print copy of any image entered in the contest for non-commercial educational or promotional use with credit to the photographer. For example, photos may be used in DNR displays, slide shows, videos, publications, webpages, etc.

It doesn’t matter if it’s February or June, snowing or sunny and 85 degrees; it's always a good idea to get outdoors in Wisconsin.

Sure, we have plenty of beautiful opportunities all across our state. But it’s not just a matter of looking at some pretty scenery. Studies have found a significant link between getting outdoors and improved mental health.

On episode 57 of the Wild Wisconsin – Off The Record podcast, we spoke with Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, a psychologist with UW Health, about the benefits of stepping away from the screen, logging off and getting outdoors.

Listen in to learn more about Nature Deficit Disorder, how even just a few minutes of nature a day can be beneficial and what you can do to reap the benefits, even if you cannot get outside.

Click here to tune in or search for "Wild Wisconsin" wherever you get your podcasts.

