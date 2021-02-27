...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...
.Some light to moderate snow accumulations are expected, mainly
over northwest Wisconsin, starting tonight and lingering through
the day Sunday. The heaviest snowfall amounts are expected to
begin after midnight tonight, lasting through Sunday morning.
Locations within the Winter Weather Advisory could see between 2
to 5 inches of accumulations, but there is potential for some more
intense bands of snowfall. This could result in heavier accumulations
than are currently forecast. There could be a window of rapid
snowfall rates as well, with a brief period of 1 to 2 inch per
hour snowfall rates possible between 6 AM and 9 AM. This snow
will likely result in some slippery and hazardous travel
conditions for Sunday morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and
Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavier snowfall will be possible,
which may result in some higher accumulations than is currently
forecast. There is some uncertainty as to where these heavier
snow bands will develop. Also, a period of heavier snowfall
rates will be possible, with up to 1 to 2 inches per hour
between the 6 AM and 9 AM time frame.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.