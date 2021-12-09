SARONA– Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will host two Active Outdoors programs on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. for adults and 2:30 p.m. for families with children.
Active Outdoors is a monthly program series supported by Mayo Clinic Health System with the goal of introducing the community to fun activities that they can do outdoors. This month’s activity is called “Geocaching Challenge.”
At the Geocaching Challenge, participants will race the clock to try to find all of the geocaches hidden around the Hunt Hill camp.
Don’t know how to geocache? No worries! Instruction and GPS units will be provided for all participants at the beginning of the program.
Registration is required by Friday, Dec. 10, at noon.
To register: hunthill.org/active-outdoors/ to complete the online registration form or call 715.635.6543. Admission will be limited to 20 adults in the first session and five families in the second session.
All activities will take place outdoors with social distancing practices in place. There is a program fee per person or per family. Hunt Hill members attend for free.
Hunt Hill is a nonprofit nature preserve and learning center. For more about Hunt Hill programs: hunthill.org or call 715.635.6543.
