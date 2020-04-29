Washburn County Food Pantry is very grateful to our community for all its help during this difficult time. Kwik Trip has donated over 300 pounds of food just from the beginning of this year in helping our families who need some assistance. Churches and individuals have increased their aid to us to better serve our area.
To protect our volunteers as well as our patrons we are doing drive-up services with patrons filling out a sheet with their needs and sharing in any food outside the pantry provided from Al’s Market, Schmitz’s Economart, or the generosity of others.
We give approximately 40 to 50 pounds of food for our patrons.
The pantry is open every Tuesday from 9 o 11 a.m. and every Thursday from 1to 3 p.m. We serve the Washburn County area and surrounding areas of our Shell Lake and Spooner school districts.
Anyone who needs assistance please come! We are here to help you bridge this difficult time.
