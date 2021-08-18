SPOONER– Those interested in the Wisconsin outdoors are invited to attend a free workshop hosted by the Washburn and Barron County land conservation departments.
The workshop will be held at Spooner Town Park (N6124 Blooming Vale Rd.) at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, reports Lisa Burns, conservation coordinator for Washburn County Land and Water Conservation Department.
Attendees will learn how to battle Japanese Knotweed at the educational workshop. This is an extremely invasive bamboo-like perennial shrub that can take over a yard or shoreline.
It can grow more than 10 feet tall and its roots grow as deep as 9 feet. Rhizomes (horizontal roots that send up shoots) grow out to 60 feet.
In the spring it sends up numerous early shoots along the whole length of the rhizomes. The rhizomes can also push their way up and through foundations, causing destruction and devaluation of property.
You surely don’t want this growing on your property!
Identification and discussion on control methods also will take place.
Registration is by August 24. To register: Lisa Burns at lburns@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.468.4654.
