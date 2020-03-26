STONE LAKE– A GoFundMe page has been up for Nathan Hecker, who died in a logging accident.
Daughter Grace Hecker writes on the page: "Our dad, Nathan Hecker, died suddenly after a tragic logging accident on Monday, March 23rd. Not only was he so dear to us, but he was the bread winner for our family. It would mean the world to us if we could all rally around our mom at this time and our younger siblings who are still in school. She needs a few months to resolve the business debt, pay bills, figure out what to do with the house, and for her and the kids to find jobs to work together to support the family. Thank you so much for your love and support."
As of Thursday morning, $23,896 of a $40,000 goal had been raised in less than 24 hours.
The page is at https://bit.ly/2UCIfsP.
