Effective January 6, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Wisconsin's frozen road declaration will expand to include regions designated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as Zone 2. It means that effective Thursday, the frozen road law will apply to roads in roughly the northern half of Wisconsin.
The frozen road law allows heavier loads for trucks carrying logs cut crosswise (not including woodchips), and salt and sand for winter maintenance while cold weather allows.
To help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads, WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes which are liquid-filled devices under pavement. This video on frost tubes shows how WisDOT monitors field conditions to verify frost depths.
The “Motor carrier/trucker” section of the WisDOT website contains comprehensive information impacting commercial motor vehicle operators including weight restriction programs and frozen road declaration. Customers can also check a recorded message on the Frozen Road Hotline at 608/266-8417. Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at 608/266-7320.
