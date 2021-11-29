BARRON COUNTY — Barron County Public Health will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine booster dose clinic on December 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. People ages 18 and older are welcome.
The walk-in clinic will be held at the Barron County Government Center. The Government Center is located at 335 East Monroe Ave. in Barron. Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson will be available. Those getting the shots should take along their CDC (Centers for Disease Control) vaccination card.
"If you have lost your vaccine card, Public Health staff can help you get a new one," the department said. "If you have difficulty with mobility or walking into the clinic, curbside service is available. Park near the doors and call 715.418.1748 and a nurse will come out to your vehicle."
Anyone who is 18 years or older can get their COVID-19 booster dose:
> At least six months after they got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
> At least two months after they got their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
They can choose which vaccine they get as a booster dose, no matter which vaccine they got in their primary series. "Mixing brands is OK," the health department said.
The health department also offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older and booster doses for people 18 years and older on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. For children ages 5 to 11, a vaccine appointment should be scheduled by visiting www.barroncountywi.gov.
Barron County Public Health is located at 335 East Monroe Ave. in Barron.
"While vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe COVID-19, everyone should continue to practice good public health behavior," the department said. "This means wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large gatherings, staying home when you feel sick, and getting tested if you have symptoms or after a close contact."
To find where vaccines are being given: www.vaccinefinder.org.
For more information on booster doses: www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-dose.htm.
