Composting is where it all begins. Learn the basics of composting to enrich soil to nurture plants, whether they are flowers or vegetables. The program will cover the benefits of composting, ingredients for a compost pile, the types of compost bins, and how to use the finished compost.
University of Wisconsin-Extension and the North Country Master Gardener Volunteers will offer an online composting workshop on Wednesday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. This is a free program.
For more information: https://www.northcountrymgv.org/blog/june-17-composting-zoom-program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.