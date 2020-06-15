Twilight Garden Tour40.jpg

Composting is where it all begins. Learn the basics of composting to enrich soil to nurture plants, whether they are flowers or vegetables. The program will cover the benefits of composting, ingredients for a compost pile, the types of compost bins, and how to use the finished compost.

University of Wisconsin-Extension and the North Country Master Gardener Volunteers will offer an online composting workshop on Wednesday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. This is a free program.

For more information: https://www.northcountrymgv.org/blog/june-17-composting-zoom-program.

