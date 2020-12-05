SPOONER– A free food distribution will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and 30. The events are hosted by the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center of ADRC of Barron, Rusk & Washburn.
The distributions will start once the food has been delivered and unloaded at the Washburn County Highway Department. Due to the uncertainty of when truck delivery will take place, the estimated distribution to start sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. and would continue until all 931 boxes are gone.
"From our past experience and the distribution on December 2, 2020, it will most likely only take between one to two hours," the ADRC said. "There are NO GUARANTEES it will last that long. We will post on Facebook as soon as all boxes are gone."
There will be one entrance and one exit to the facility on Cty. Hwy. H, Spooner. If the Highway Department parking lot is filled, overflow traffic will be directed to park at the property located at 1901 Co Hwy H, Spooner, previously known as Pomp's Tire Service.
Law enforcement will be present to assist in directing the traffic to not block highways. Once in line at the highway facility, people should follow the signage and flaggers, who will direct vehicle traffic to form two lanes and proceed to the three distribution sites.
"You will be asked to remain in your vehicles at all times, to allow for a safe and efficient process," the ADRC said. "Once at the loading zone, you will be asked to pop your trunk. A volunteer will then put your food box and gallon of milk inside and shut the trunk. For your safety and that of our volunteers, we will all be wearing safety vests, masks, and gloves. We would ask that if at any time you need to roll down your window to speak to a volunteer, that you also please wear a mask."
Due to the large response and those families that are being turned away, distribution will be limited to box per vehicle. There will be no exceptions.
"If you are a Washburn County resident that is a homebound senior, quarantined due to COVID, or a family with absolutely no transportation, you can call our office to see if we can make other arrangements for you," the ADRC said.
People are encouraged to share the information with family and friends and through Facebook.
Qustions: Washburn County Unit on Aging, 715.635.4460.
