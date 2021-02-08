WASHBURN COUNTY – Another free Farmers to Families Food Box distribution has been arranged in Washburn County. One free box of food, until gone, will be given per vehicle at the distribution on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the estimated start time of 10 and 11 a.m., at the county Highway Department in Spooner.
“We feel very fortunate for the opportunity to host another Farmers to Families food distribution in Washburn County,” the organizers said. “These events have required a great deal of collaboration and support from various community agencies. The Farmers to Families effort and other COVID-19 responses in our community remind us that Washburn County is a pretty great place to live. Cable television might not be spreading the good news, but there are an awful lot of good things happening right here at home.”
The distribution will start once the food has been delivered and unloaded at the Washburn County Highway Department. Due to the uncertainty of the weather and the truck's estimated time of arrival, the distribution is anticipated to start sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The distribution will continue until all 1,232 boxes are gone.
Past experience at previous distributions show it can take anywhere from one to four hours, depending on how many people participate. There are no guarantees it will last that long. Updates, including when all of the boxes are gone, will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/events/255553749415618/?active_tab=discussion.
One entrance and one exit to the facility on Hwy. H, Spooner, will be set up. If the highway department parking lot is filled, overflow traffic will be directed to park at another location. Law enforcement will be present to assist in directing traffic to not block highways or emergency entrances to the hospital and clinic, which are across the street from the highway department.
Once in line at the highway facility, drivers should follow the signage and flaggers, who will direct vehicle traffic to form two lanes and proceed to the three distribution sites. People will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to allow for a safe and efficient process.
Once at the loading zone, people will be asked to pop their trunk. A volunteer will then put a food box and gallon of milk inside and shut the trunk.
“For your safety and that of our volunteers, we will all be wearing safety vests, masks, and gloves,” organizers said. “We would ask that if at any time you need to roll down your window to speak to a volunteer, that you also please wear a mask.”
Due to the large response and those families that are being turned away, a limit of one box per vehicle is in place. There will be no exceptions.
“If you are a Washburn County resident that is a homebound senior, quarantined due to COVID, or a family with absolutely no transportation, you can call our office to see if we can make arrangements to have a delivery made to you,” the Washburn County Unit on Aging said.
“Please share this information with your family and friends!” the department added.
Questions: Washburn County Unit on Aging, 715.635.4460.
