 Governor Tom Wolf (CC BY 2.0)

TURTLE LAKE – Barron and Polk counties and the St. Croix Tribe are co-hosting a free COVID-19 drive-through testing on Sunday and Monday, May 3-4.

Any Wisconsin resident who is exhibiting certain symptoms is welcome to be tested between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the St. Croix Casino Turtle Lake Campground.The symptoms are fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue, body or muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, loss of taste.

The National Guard will be participating in the event, which will be at 122 Tamarack St. in Turtle Lake.

For more information on other sites: wwphrc.org/covid-19-community-testing.

