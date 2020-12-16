COVID-19 testing, Burnett County drive-through

SIREN -- Drive-through testing dates have been set up for January through March in Siren.

Burnett County Public Health and the Tribal Health Clinic will host the free COVID-19 testing clinics for people with symptoms and for close contacts of symptomatic patients. Participants must be age 5 or older and must have a parent's consent if under 18.

The testing will be done from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb.. 5 and 19, and March 5, at 24720 Hwy 35/70 in Siren, north of the Southwinds Plaza.

People will stay in their vehicles and be tested with a nasal swap wiped inside the nostril.

Pre-registration is at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments