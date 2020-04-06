Barron County has confirmed another case of COVID-19. This brings the total for Barron County to four. The newest case had been in close contact with someone who tested positive. All four of the individuals are isolating at home.
“Right now, there are four confirmed cases. While we are not sure how the first individual got sick, all the other cases have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. All four people have been able to remain home and care for themselves, said Laura Sauve, Health Officer for Barron County. “We knew COVID-19 was coming and have been working hard to prepare for it. Please help us by staying home as much as you can. You have the ability to make a difference for our community.”
There have been 303 negative tests in Barron County. The State is working hard to increase the ability to test. Each day more testing becomes available. Information on testing for Barron County is available on the on the States’ website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/county.htm
Barron County Public Health continues to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, local healthcare providers and Barron County Emergency Management to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit:
WI DHS COVID-19: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm
CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
On Sunday, April 5, Rice Lake Animal Hospital posted on Facebook, saying that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The post is as follows:
"It is with a very heavy heart that I must inform all our friends that our family at Rice Lake Animal Hospital has been directly affected by COVID-19. Megan (name used with her permission), one of our technicians here has tested positive for the virus; her case is directly related to the other cases in RL. Thus far Megan and her family are doing well in light of the situation, and are currently exhibiting signs of having a cold, let's all wish them well. Other employees at RLAH have tested negative, and more testing will be done in the coming days. I bring this news because I have always believed in being up-front, open, and honest with all of our friends and clients. In response to the recent developments, I have decided to close the clinic for all routine care beginning on Wednesday 4/8, we will reopen for full service on Thursday 4/23. During this period we WILL be available for all emergency and urgent care, we will also have staff available via telephone during regular business hours to triage and answer any questions you may have. Additionally, refills of any and ALL medications (including flea and tick preventative because it is that time of year) will be available by calling our front desk at 715-234-4709. As always our doctors will be available for after hours emergencies at 715-205-4234."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.