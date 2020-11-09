The Polk County Health Department is confirming the fourth and fifth Polk County residents have died of complications from coronavirus disease (COVID19). PCHD is not releasing any further information out of respect for the deceased and their loved ones, and the county said it extends condolences to both individual’s families.
The health department is working with state and local partners and health care providers to be responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, Nov. 9, 960 people in Polk County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 430 currently active cases.
"COVID-19 infects people of all ages," the health department said. "While older adults may be more susceptible to severe illness than young adults, COVID-19 has shown that it can be severe for people of all ages. Even a mild case of COVID-19 can be debilitating."
The health department asks that everyone continue to:
> Practice good hand hygiene washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
> Cover coughs and sneezes.
> Stay home when sick and consult one's provider for testing recommendations.
> Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others.
> Wear a face covering when indoors or outdoors in situations where physical distancing of 6 or more feet cannot be maintained.
This is an evolving situation and everyone is encouraged to monitor Covid-19 Cases on the Polk County Website along with Covid-19 updates on the Polk County Health Department Facebook Page, the health department urged.
Individuals who are symptomatic or have been exposed may receive free COVID-19 testing in Polk County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 18 and December 2. The Polk County Health Department FaceBook page can be monitored for the Polk County testing site location(s) along with additional free testing sites in the region.
