Spooner, WI (54801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.