WASHBURN COUNTY– The Washburn County Health Department confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Washburn County over the weekend.
"This is a concerning increase in new cases over a short period of time," the health department said. "Two cases are close contacts of confirmed cases and were under Health Department monitoring prior to testing positive. There is no risk of community exposure related to these two cases. Two cases are not associated with any known exposure."
The health department is working to identify and notify any close contacts.
"If evidence of community exposure is discovered during our investigation, we will notify the public through a separate news release and Facebook local alert," the department said.
As of 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27,the total confirmed case count currently stands at 13 with six active cases and seven recovered. Full case counts including currently monitoring and negative test results are released weekdays at 2 p.m. on the Washburn County Health Department Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WashburnCoHealthDept/.
"Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility between individuals, businesses, and community agents," the department said. "In order to protect the health of our community and ensure businesses are able to remain operational, everyone needs to take steps to stop the spread."
The department urges Washburn County businesses and residents to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
> Physical distancing of at least 6 feet from people who do not live together.
> Use of cloth face coverings when in public places where physical distancing is difficult or impossible. More information on face coverings can be found on our Coronavirus Outbreak page (linked below).
> Frequent hand washing with soap and water, or, if soap and water are unavailable, sanitizing with hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
> Avoid gatherings with individuals outside of one's own household as much as possible. Any close contact with a non-household member could result in exposure to the virus.
> If experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm), isolate as much as possible and get tested.
> Businesses should follow the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s guidelines for reopening (https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/).
For up-to-date information and Washburn County testing information by provider: https://www.co.washburn.wi.us/news/public-health/Coronavirus-Outbreak for up-to-date information and Washburn County testing information by provider. Questions can be directed to the Health Department at 715-635-4400 or health@co.washburn.wi.us.
