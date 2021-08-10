Lightning

TOWN OF HAYWARD – Four golfers were injured when lightning struck near them at Big Fish Golf Course on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

Though injured, the four were alert and conscious, and they were taken to the hospital by ambulance, the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office said.

The four were family members visiting from southern Wisconsin.

Sawyer County deputies and emergency medical services, Wisconsin State Patrol, LCO police and tribal wardens, town of Hayward police, and Hayward's fire department all responded to the emergency.

