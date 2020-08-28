Four persons were arrested on narcotics charges following a traffic stop of two vehicles on Hwy. B in Hayward early Friday, Aug. 21, according to a news release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek stated that at 2:10 a.m. on August 21, Sawyer County sheriff's deputies conducted traffic stops on two vehicles traveling together eastbound on County Highway B in Hayward.
Deputies stopped a 2006 Nissan Maxima for an equipment violation and a 2020 Kia Optima due to the vehicle being reported as stolen from the Madison area.
As a result of the traffic stop, deputies arrested the operator of the 2006 Nissan, Billie D. John, 24, of Green Bay for possession of schedule 1 and 2 narcotics and possession of cocaine.
The passenger, Gerald B.M. Diamond, 23, of Hayward, was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, more than 50 grams; possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, 10 to 50 grams; resisting or obstructing an officer and a probation violation.
The operator of the 2020 Kia Optima, Sabrina M. Kagigebi, 39, of Hayward was arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, taking and drive a vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of THC, resisting or obstructing officer—intentionally mislead and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The passenger, identified as Juan C. Jimenez, 35, of Sparta was arrested for possession with intent to manufacture/distribute schedule 1 and 2 narcotics, possession of THC second and subsequent offense, resisting or obstructing an officer-intentionally mislead, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Department of Corrections warrant.
As a result of both traffic stops, 51 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine, $5,000 cash, assorted drug paraphernalia and packaging materials were seized, Mrotek said.
