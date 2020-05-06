Matthew L. Kinstler
LA CROSSE – A former Spooner man has died from injuries in an altercation in a La Crosse Menards parking lot on May 1, and the man who allegedly assaulted him is in jail pending a possible homicide charge.

According to police, Russell W. Paulson, 78 or 79, formerly of Spooner, died at Mayo Clinic Health System after an argument between him and Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, over Paulson allgedly parking too closely to Kinstler escalated into a physical interaction that injured Paulson.

Kinstler was jailed in La Crosse on May 5 on possible charges of first-degree reckless homicide. No bond was listed as of May 6.

