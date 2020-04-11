A spring snowstorm is likely to hit the area on Sunday into Monday, bringing with it the possibility of more than a foot in some areas.
"The greatest risk for accumulations of 6 to 13 inches will be found in northwest Wisconsin, particularly Ashland, Iron, and Price counties," the National Weather Service out of Duluth said. "In addition, gusty winds will create blowing and drifting snow in open areas that will make for dangerous driving conditions.
There remains some uncertainty on exact amounts for the North Shore, Twin Ports, Bayfield, and Hayward areas because there are still a few different paths that the storm could take, and each path means different snowfall amounts. There will likely be a fairly sharp cutoff in snowfall amounts, and we're still not sure exactly where that cutoff will be just yet."
The National Weather Service advises people to keep up with the forecast in the next day as it narrows this area down and provides more precise snowfall estimates.
