Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN STARTING SUNDAY WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS OVER ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, WITH LOWER AMOUNTS FARTHER EAST IN THE WATCH AREA. STRONG NORTH AND NORTHWEST WINDS MAY RESULT IN BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. SNOW WILL END FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 13 INCHES. * WHERE...SAWYER, PRICE, IRON, WASHBURN, BAYFIELD AND ASHLAND COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING. STRONG WINDS MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IN OPEN AREAS. SNOW MAY STICK TO TREES AND CAUSE BRANCHES TO BREAK, WHICH MAY LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&