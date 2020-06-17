The recovery of a foal, Raphael, after an accident broke its leg inspired the book “A Heartwarming Road to Recovery” by Sarona author Sue Olson.
Raphael’s Story Book takes the reader on a journey to discover that sometimes the unforeseen happens, and with a serious injury comes hope, faith, and love to go the distance. Raphael had major surgery, a metal plate, and five screws, and Olson writes about his road to recovery in rhymes.
The hardcover book is more than rhymes, though: A little horse is tucked in the pages of the story to find, along with pages for journeling and coloring.
In 2005, Sue and Derrick Olson began a Morgan horse breeding program known as Rafter Bar D Morgans. In 2015 they introduced Friesians into their breeding program and their first Moriesian (Morgan x Friesian) foal was born in 2016. With over 60 foals born at their ranch, their foals carry the RBD prefix and span the globe, from the United States to France, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria, Puerto Rico, and Australia.
Olson is also the founder and owner of Ranch Life Naturals, a natural hair and skin care product line, for people, horses, and dogs. She is especially passionate about horses.
On May 19, 2019, Raphael was born.
“I have to believe this big beautiful colt was born with a higher purpose,” Olson said. “At just 4 days old he sustained an injury to his lower leg. We believe he may have been stepped on, however, we did not see it happen.”
The Olsons discussed their options with Dr. Abagail Mickelson: Surgery to fuse the joint, which was very expensive; splinting for five weeks to see if the joint would stay in place; or euthanize, which the Olsons said “was unbearable.”
They decided to splint and cast at the ranch, and Dr. Abby changed it every week for the five weeks.
“Young foals have an amazing ability to heal, and because he was only 4 days old when he was injured, we were hopeful,” Olson said. “Perseverance, prayers and time would tell.”
It did not work. Surgery was needed if the foal was to walk normally and have quality of life. Raphael and his mom were hauled five hours south to Turtle Valley Equine Hospital. Dr. Chris Alford and his veterinarian team applyed a metal plate and five screws to fuse Raphael’s joint in place. For the following two weeks Raphael wore a cast.
“While on stall rest, we did our best to keep Raphael as calm as possible so the plate and screws would stay in place,” Olson said.
With the cast gone at two weeks, Raphael needed four more weeks of having his leg wrapped for support and stall rest.
“We used electromagnetic therapy patches under his wraps to stimulate blood flow and promote even further healing,” Olson said. “I also made a special calming blend of lavender, frankincense, and Roman chamomile essential oils mixed with an aloe and shea butter base cream that I applied to Raphael’s forehead and nose to help keep him calm.
“During his recovery time I would take him on short walks holding him close encouraging calmness. We wanted him to move steady but not run and jump. This was a challenging task. As he healed, it became more difficult to keep him at a walk around the stall. He began feeling great and wanted to run, jump, and play.”
On August 28, 2019, the 3-month-old was turned out into the arena, free to move in a larger area for the first time.
“As I slipped the halter off to set him free, my heart was beating fast,” Olson said. “Praying everything would stay together, tears were falling down my cheeks as I watched him run and jump. We had come such a long way from May 23rd when the accident occurred.
“He immediately greeted the other foals through the fence, and he seemed so incredibly happy to feel freedom and friends. After a series of turn out times with rest in between, Raphael was turned out into a bigger pasture with his mom, in a small herd setting, with other mares and foals. It was stressful to turn him out because I worried about him getting injured being around other mares and foals.
“It was apparent he loved the touch of the other foals, and it was so good for him socially to finally be with other horses. He had to learn the order of things and where he belonged in the herd. I’m so thankful he integrated safely into the herd and settled in just fine.”
Raphael is expected to be able to “walk near perfect” and possibly be ridden in the future, though he never will be a dressage horse or jumper. He might also become a breeding stallion at the ranch.
“He will also be an inspiration to many. He will stay with us, and I believe his journey will be a great one,” Olson said.
She said the road to recovery has been long, financially and through the care needed. Originally Raphael was to go to a gal in Canada for a dressage and trail partner. Instead, he will stay at the Sarona ranch.
“There is something very special about Raphael, and although I’m incredibly sad this happened, I have to believe this happened to give inspiration and hope in the hearts of many,” Olson said. “He has the calmest soul I have ever seen in a young colt, especially for being confined to stall rest.”
Olson added, “Raphael is an amazing fella and is destined for something special.”
Olson’s book is available on her website, suannemolson.com.
