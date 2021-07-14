Florence Millard

Update – Funeral services for Florence Millard have been announced.

Florence Millard passed away on December 20, 2020, at Spooner Health at the age of 101 years.

A Celebration of Life for Florence will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 312 Elm St. in Spooner. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Spooner Cemetery. The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.To leave condolences for her family: bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

