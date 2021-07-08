Update – Funeral services for Florence Millard have been announced.
Florence Millard passed away on December 20, 2020, at Spooner Health at the age of 101 years.
A Celebration of Life for Florence will be held on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 312 Elm St. in Spooner. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Spooner Cemetery.
The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.
To leave condolences for her family: bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.