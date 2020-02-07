Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Milwaukee Fire Department Firefighter

MADISON— Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Feb. 8, as a mark of respect for Milwaukee Fire Department firefighter Darrin "Superman" Jones who passed away on February 1.

“Darrin was a dedicated member of the Milwaukee Fire Department, selflessly serving his community for nearly three decades,” said Evers. “He's remembered by his friends and colleagues for his sense of humor, enthusiasm, and passion for the work and for the people he served. My condolences are with the entire Jones family and his family at the Milwaukee Fire Department.”

The order is effective immediately and ends at sunset on Saturday.

