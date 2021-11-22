MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 22, as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, where a driver plowed through the parade, killing at least five and injuring more than 40 on Sunday.
“Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Evers said in a statement on Sunday. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”
The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset.
