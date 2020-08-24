MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Aug. 25, in honor of Oak Creek native and United States Marine Corps. service member Private First Class Eric A. Bath.
“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” said Evers. “Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we join his loved ones and community in mourning this profound loss and honor his memory, his ambition, his bravery, and his service.”
Pfc. Bath passed away on June 30 at age 19 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank off the coast of Southern California during a training exercise. His interest in military service began from a young age and in his senior year of high school, Pfc. Bath transferred to online learning in order to prepare to enlist immediately following graduation.
He joined the United States Marine Corps. on July 29, 2019, and earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while serving.
Pfc. Bath will be laid to rest on August 25 in Union Grove.
Executive order #85 is effective from sunrise to sunset on August 25 and can be found here.
