Flags will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“While decades have passed since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the impact of this day has continued to live on throughout history and still today,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom. We honor their memory and their legacy.”
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is recognized each year in Wisconsin, and throughout the United States, to honor World War II veterans and commemorate those brave service members who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese fighter aircrafts attacked American Armed Forces at the United States Naval Base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. This event, which marked the United States’ entrance into World War II, claimed the lives more than 2,400 Americans and wounded another 1,000.
Congress has since declared Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to commemorate this solemn occasion, and this year, 2021, marks the 80th anniversary of the attack. The state of Wisconsin honors veterans and service members, including the 4,399 World War II veterans living in Wisconsin, and carries forward the debt of gratitude for the brave and selfless individuals who have served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces.
In addition to signing Executive Order #145, Gov. Evers proclaimed Dec. 7, 2021, as “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.