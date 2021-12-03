MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #144 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Sat., Dec. 4, in honor of firefighter Brandon R. Romo of Pardeeville, who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.
“By all accounts, Brandon was incredibly beloved by those who knew him, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Pardeeville Fire Department, and the entire Pardeeville community,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”
Romo passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 32, after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. He proudly served the Pardeeville community as a volunteer firefighter for three years, demonstrating kindness, grit, and integrity in both his professional and personal lives. Romo will be remembered as a loving husband, father of three, son, friend, and colleague whose presence brought levity and laughter to those around him.
A celebration of life will be held for firefighter Brandon R. Romo on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021.
Executive Order #144 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Dec. 4.
For those killed at the Waukesha Christmas Parade
In addition to honoring the life and service of firefighter Brandon R. Romo, pursuant to Gov. Evers’ Executive Order #141, the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin were already ordered to be lowered on Saurday as a mark of respect for two victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade, Virginia “Ginny” E. Sorenson and Jane D. Kulich.
The flags also are flying at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 3, for Leanna “Lee” J. Owen and were lowered on Thursday, Dec. 2, for Jackson A. Sparks. They also died at the parade.
