President Biden has ordered flags be flown at half-staff as a "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence" on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.
Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on March 27.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, of Arvada, Colorado allegedly open firedi n a King Soopers store in Boulder and Monday and killed 10 people. He is facing 10 charges of murder.
Those whose lives were taken are Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; Jody Waters, 65.
