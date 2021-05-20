MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #117 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, May 25, in honor of Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine of the United States Army who lost his life while serving in the Korean War.
Valentine, a member of the United States Army assigned to Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, was reported Missing in Action on December 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. He was presumed deceased in 1954. His remains were discovered in August 2018 and were identified on March 16, 2021.
“We are honoring Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country in the Korean War," said Evers. "Now, with some semblance of closure, he will be remembered by his family and loved ones for his dedication and selflessness, and as a true hero who exemplifies the best of Wisconsin.”
Valentine will be buried with full military honors on May 25 at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset that day.
