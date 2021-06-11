Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, June 12, in honor of firefighter Joshua Fedie of the Boscobel Fire Department.
Fedie passed away on May 31 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.
“Every day our first responders put their lives on the line to serve their communities and help their neighbors in need, and unfortunately, Josh's passing is a reminder that this pandemic isn't over and that those serving on the frontlines are often at the greatest risk,” said Evers. “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Josh's three children and partner, Mindy, his family, and loved ones, and his entire firefighter family in Boscobel and across Wisconsin.”
Fedie had been a firefighter with the Boscobel Fire Department for nine years and previously a firefighter with the Prairie du Chien Fire Department. He also served the people of Wisconsin at Departments of Corrections and Natural Resources.
A celebration of life will be held on June 12 in Boscobel.
Executive Order #123 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on June 12.
