MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Sep. 26, in honor of the Silent Procession Ceremony honoring firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of the fire services at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.
“Our firefighters go to work every day putting their health and safety on the line in order to protect their friends, neighbors, and communities,” said Gov. Evers. “On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we are grateful for their selfless service to our state and honor their sacrifice.”
In addition to lowering the flags on Saturday, the Executive Order also lowers the flags on Saturday, Oct. 10, in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by statute, during Fire Prevention Week October 4-10.
Executive Order #91 is here.
