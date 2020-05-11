Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #76 on May 11 relating to a proclamation that the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
The flag of the United States and the flag of the state of Wisconsin are to be flown at half-staff at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of in Wisconsin beginning at sunrise on Friday, May 15, and ending at sunset on that day.
Additionally, the order authorizes any jurisdiction of the state to fly the flag of the United States and the flag of the state at half staff on any day during Police Week (May 10-16, 2020) for the purpose of honoring in a public ceremony peace officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
