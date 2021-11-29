MADISON — Gov. Evers today signed Executive Order #143 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff tomorrow, Tues., Nov. 30, 2021, as a mark of respect for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from contracting COVID-19.
“The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of Master Trooper Stainbrook’s passing. “Dan was a part of our team, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation during this incredibly challenging time.”
Services for Master Trooper Stainbrook will be held on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021. Executive Order #143 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Tues., Nov. 30, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.