Captain Brian Busch (left) and firefighter James “Jim” Ludlum.

Flags were flown at half staff on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will again on Friday to honor two firefighters from the Mineral Point Fire Department who died on Jan. 6 when their fire truck was struck by a semi as they attempted to turn around in an emergency cutover as they responded to a crash.

The flag lowerings honor James “Jim” Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others, and that is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “It has been incredible to see folks from all over the state show an overwhelming outpouring of support in the wake of the passing of these two dedicated and selfless first responders.”

Services for Ludlum were held on Jan. 12, and Busch's services will be on Friday.

