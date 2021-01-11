President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, and all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement across the nation.
Both men were on duty at the US Capitol during the protests and the riot on January 6 in conjunction with Congress' certification of Joe Biden as the next president. Sicknick died "due to injuries sustained while on-duty" while he was "physically engaging with protestors," the Capitol Police said, and Liebengood died on January 9 while off duty.
Trump's order, which came on Sunday, Jan. 10, said flags should be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, January 13.
He also directed the flag to be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also ordered the flags to be lowered at all buildings, grounds, and military installations of the state of Wisconsin.
