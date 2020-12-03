MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #96 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of Cpt. Kelly Lynn Raether of the Town of Ixonia Fire & EMS. Raether passed away on November 26 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty as she responded to the emergency medical needs of a COVID-19 patient.
“Cpt. Raether served her community every day with astounding courage and selflessness, putting her health and safety on the line, even during a global pandemic, to help others,” said Gov. Evers. “This is a devastating loss and we send our deepest condolences to Capt. Raether’s family and the Ixonia community. While our first responders are always prepared to run towards danger, let this be a reminder to all of us how critical our actions are in helping to keep them safe during this pandemic.”
In addition to serving her community as an emergency medicine technician for 15 years, Raether was a professor of nursing, teaching the next generation of healthcare providers.
Executive order #96 is effective immediately and ends at sunset on Saturday, Dec. 5..
