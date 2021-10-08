MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #135 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by statute, during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9.
“Wisconsin firefighters are some of the strongest, bravest, and most resilient folks we have here in the state and we owe our public safety to them every single day,” said Evers. “The state of Wisconsin is forever grateful for their service, and we respectfully honor those who have lost their lives while serving their communities and fellow Wisconsinites.”
Fire Prevention Week is observed annually to recognize firefighters’ efforts and sacrifices. The week will feature observances, ceremonies, exercises, and activities related to fire safety education and home prevention.
During Fire Prevention Week, the state of Wisconsin also recognizes Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day to honor the firefighters of this state who have made the ultimate sacrifice in performance of their duties. This year, Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day will be observed on Sat., Oct. 9, in honor of the Final Alarm Ceremony and Roll Call at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids, followed by the Silent Procession that begins and ends at the Memorial.
Executive Order #135 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Oct. 9.
