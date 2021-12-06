Bob Dole

Flags will be lowered in honor of Robert "Bob" Joseph Dole, who passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Dec. 5.

President Joe Biden ordered the flags to be flown at half staff until sunset on Dec. 9 as "a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation."

