Five children were injured when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into their horse and buggy on Monday afternoon, Dec. 7.
The accident occurred on Cty. Hwy. M near Church Road, west of Birchwood. The horse and buggy was northbound on Hwy. M and was rear ended by a pick-up truck. All five children were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, said Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart. The horse was put down at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, Robert Dulian, 67, of Sarona was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and transported to the Washburn County Jail. He was later released on a $10,000 cash bond. At this time he has not been charged in Washburn County Circuit Court.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family here. According to the page as of Thursday morning: "At this time, 4 of the children are home. They have bruises, scrapes, broken bones and a long recovery ahead of them. They require constant care, which the Amish community is taking care of. The Amish community is also taking care of chores for Eli and Rachel. There is still 1 little girl hospitalized in Marshfield with blood on her spine and broken vertebrae. They are very concerned."
The page notes that the family now needs a new horse and buggy.
According to the page, donations to the family can be mailed directly to Eli Miller at N577 County Road M, Sarona WI 54870.
