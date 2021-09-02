Fish fry

This year's Town and Country Days celebration will be missing a popular event: the Shell Lake Lions Club fish fry.

In the middle of August, as the area was seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the club announced the event would be canceled for this year.

"In a difficult decision, the Shell Lake Lions Club have decided to cancel their traditional fresh whitefish fry on September 3 due to concerns over the covid situation," the club said. "The event on the Friday evening of Labor Day weekend always kicked off the city’s Town and Country Day celebration. The club plans to continue this popular event next year and appreciate[s] your support."

