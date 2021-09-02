This year's Town and Country Days celebration will be missing a popular event: the Shell Lake Lions Club fish fry.
In the middle of August, as the area was seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the club announced the event would be canceled for this year.
"In a difficult decision, the Shell Lake Lions Club have decided to cancel their traditional fresh whitefish fry on September 3 due to concerns over the covid situation," the club said. "The event on the Friday evening of Labor Day weekend always kicked off the city’s Town and Country Day celebration. The club plans to continue this popular event next year and appreciate[s] your support."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.