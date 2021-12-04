The first winter storm of the season is on its way, and it could dump anywhere from an inch to 6 inches on the local region – to as much as 10 inches, perhaps more, in Duluth or along the South Shore.
The storm is expected to hit overnight on Saturday, Dec. 4, and last through Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches are out for the region. How much snow will fall in Northwest Wisconsin depends on how the storm will track, the National Weather Service said on Saturday morning.
