...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed a child in Wisconsin died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
MIS-C is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The child lived in southeastern Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.
There have been 183 MIS-C cases reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first case to result in a death.
"We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19."
DHS will not be disclosing any additional patient information to protect privacy and out of respect for the family.
