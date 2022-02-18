MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed a child in Wisconsin died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

MIS-C is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. The child lived in southeastern Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

There have been 183 MIS-C cases reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first case to result in a death.

"We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C," said State Health Officer Paula Tran. "Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19."

DHS will not be disclosing any additional patient information to protect privacy and out of respect for the family.

