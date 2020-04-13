Weather Alert

...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING... AT 503 PM CDT, THE LEADING EDGE OF A LARGER AREA OF SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DRUMMOND, TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF DAIRYLAND, TO NEAR PILLAGER. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. SNOW SHOWERS EXTENDED BACK INTO THE BRAINERD LAKES, PINE RIVER, AITKIN, MCGREGOR, AND TWIN PORTS AREAS. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING. SNOWFALL WILL BE LIMITED TO LIGHT AMOUNTS BUT THE VISIBILITY MAY DROP QUICKLY TO A HALF MILE AT TIMES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DULUTH, SUPERIOR, BRAINERD, CLOQUET, HINCKLEY, MILLE LACS LAKE, BIG SANDY LAKE, HERMANTOWN, BAXTER, PROCTOR, SANDSTONE, CROSBY, BREEZY POINT, AITKIN, PEQUOT LAKES, CROSSLAKE, NISSWA, SANBORN, HAWTHORNE, AND IRON RIVER. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.