Wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario, Canada, are making the air locally unhealthy to breathe.
The air on Thursday, Aug. 26, is rated as being in the red zone on the Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index Chart, which means "Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
The red alert is through until midnight.
Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the unhealthy level through the morning and early afternoon.
Sensitive groups – including children, elderly people, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems – should avoid all strenuous outdoor activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities.
The impacted counties are Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown, and Kewaunee.
Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.