SHELL LAKE– Applications for the 18th annual Shell Lake Fine Art Festival are now available. The art festival will be held on Saturday, July 4, in Memorial Park.
At the highly anticipated annual event, patrons will find an outstanding selection of fine art and craft to browse and purchase as they walk among the artisan displays. The picturesque setting for the festival is in Memorial Park on the beautiful shores of Shell Lake. Plenty of free parking is adjacent to the park.
This is a juried fine art and fine craft show, and applications are juried by three images of the artist’s current work.
“The Shell Lake Art Festival has become a very successful event, and we would like to encourage local and regional fine artists/craftspeople to apply,” the organizers said.
Applications
Applications can be accessed at shelllake.org/shell-lake-art-fair-742020, picked up at the Shell Lake City Hall, or through contacting art festival director David Haessig, dnjhae@live.com.
The application deadline is April 14.
