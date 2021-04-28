LADYSMITH — Indianhead Community Action Agency's (ICAA) Skills Enhancement Program has the capacity to assist eight more students who are currently enrolled, or planning to enroll, in secondary education. The program provides financial support to students to cover common expenses such as tuition fees, books, and certification costs.
It also covers expenses that may fall outside of student loan parameters, such as gas expenses to travel to and from school, and childcare expenses while students are attending classes. Ongoing coaching is also provided to students for no cost.
ICAA’s Skills Enhancement Program is available to individuals living in Burnett, Clark, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn counties. Eligible students must be working at least 20 hours part-time and be income qualified.
“This is more than just financial assistance," said ICAA Skills Enhancement Manager Andrea Gunn. "Our staff provides coaching throughout the student’s educational journey, helping the student with building their resume, and even assisting them with securing a job after graduation.”
Some of the program’s most common certification courses include: Early Childhood Development, Medical Coding, CDL certifications, and CNA licensing.
For more information about ICAA or the Skills Enhancement Program: 715.532.4222 or www.indianheadcaa.org.
About ICAA
Indianhead Community Action Agency. is a registered 501(c)3 Charitable Organization and an equal opportunity employer and provider operating under an Affirmative Action plan.
