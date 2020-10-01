Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting its final Birds and Beer program of 2020 this Thursday, Oct. 1.
October’s program will be on “Waterbirds and Wetland Management” with Kim Wheeler presenting.
She is a freelance naturalist who is passionate about teaching people about the importance of habitat management and conservation. She worked as a natural resources educator at Crex Meadows Wildlife Area for 11 years and has led tours and taught classes to children and adults.
This month’s program will be held at Brickfield Brewing Company in Grantsburg on Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6 p.m.
Birds and Beer is a monthly program that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to socialize with one another in a casual setting while enjoying snacks and a drink.
The last 2020 Birds and Beer program will be held outdoors on the patio, weather permitting.
Registration is required because space is limited. Ticket price includes snacks, a drink ticket, and the program. To register: Hunt Hill, 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.