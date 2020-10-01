Swans
Terrell Boettcher

Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be hosting its final Birds and Beer program of 2020 this Thursday, Oct. 1.

October’s program will be on “Waterbirds and Wetland Management” with Kim Wheeler presenting.

She is a freelance naturalist who is passionate about teaching people about the importance of habitat management and conservation. She worked as a natural resources educator at Crex Meadows Wildlife Area for 11 years and has led tours and taught classes to children and adults.

This month’s program will be held at Brickfield Brewing Company in Grantsburg on Thursday, Oct. 1. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m., and the program starts at 6 p.m.

Birds and Beer is a monthly program that gives nature enthusiasts the opportunity to socialize with one another in a casual setting while enjoying snacks and a drink.

The last 2020 Birds and Beer program will be held outdoors on the patio, weather permitting.

Registration is required because space is limited. Ticket price includes snacks, a drink ticket, and the program. To register: Hunt Hill, 715.635.6543 or program@hunthill.org.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments