SPOONER– Spooner Memorial Library will present two important and very different programs the first week of March, the library said.
The rescheduled program “The Trauma Informed Community” will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Representatives from Embrace, Lakeland Family Resource Center, University of Wisconsin-Extension Washburn County, Spooner Memorial Library, Washburn County, and Spooner Area School District will lead the community in an opportunity to become more trauma aware.
The library will screen “Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories,” an original Wisconsin Public Television news documentary examining the “childhood welfare to adult prison pipeline” and the positive impact of trauma-informed care followed by a community led discussion.
Community members will learn what Adverse Childhood Experiences are and about resilience, with an opportunity to take home an ACEs and resilience test and community resource guide. The hope is for the community to leave the program with a mission and tools to help make the community more trauma-informed.
The event is for all adults in the community.
The library will show the documentary “GIFT”, which was inspired by Lewis Hyde’s bestselling book, “The Gift,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4.
It is an unusual documentary, exploring concepts like giving and receiving in a beautiful and deeply philosophical way. “’GIFT’ is a tribute to something that cannot be measured or counted, bought or sold. Exploring the parallels between artists’ work and a gift economy, it’s a reflection on the creative process and a celebration of the imagination.” It ultimately asks the question, “Is life about getting or giving?”
Discussion will follow.
